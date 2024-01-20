Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju's family to hold medical camp in Mogalturu on his birthday anniversary

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Tollywood Rebel Star and former central minister Krishnam Raju, his family members and fans are remembering him once again. To commemorate this occasion, Krishnam Raju's family has organized a free medical camp in Mogalturu, his hometown, on Saturday. This medical camp is being organised under the auspices of hero Prabhas, Krishnam Raju's wife Shyamala Devi, and daughter Praseeda.

The free medical camp will take place at Sri Ande Bapanna College in Mogalturu and is being conducted under the trusteeship of Dr. Krishnam Raju and Dr. Venu Kavartha, as part of the UK India Diabetic Foot Foundation. Notable doctors, including Dr. Seshabattaru from Jubilee Hills Apollo Hospital and Dr. Verma from Varma Group of Hospitals in Bhimavaram, will be attending the medical camp.

Shyamala Devi mentioned that the focus of the free medical camp will be on providing medical tests and medicines to people, particularly those suffering from diabetes. Mogalturu holds a special place in Krishnam Raju's heart, and he always desired to provide medical services to the underprivileged. Shyamala Devi, Praseeda, and Prabhas are organizing this free medical camp, expecting around 1000 people to attend. Rebel star Krishnam Raju, who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, passed away on November 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, Tollywood hero Prabhas has announced Rs. 50 crore donation to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and showcased his generosity once again

