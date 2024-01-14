Live
- Cockfights go unchecked in Andhra Pradesh
- Irate passenger complains on social media after IndiGo flight delayed for 7 hours, airline issues refund
- Indigenously-developed Astra missile flagged off at BDL Hyderabad
- Have started to act against terrorists in Rajouri-Poonch: Northern Army commander
- Inclisiran for cholesterol: Docs call it expensive, bat for cheaper options
- Five Pakistani soldiers killed in Balochistan bomb explosion
- Global fungal disease deaths doubled in a decade: Study
- Only bull owners, tamers with passes will be allowed to enter Avaniyapuram Jallikattu: Police
- Singanamala TDP in-charge Sravani Sri conducts Babu surety Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program
- Sabarimala all set for Makaravilakku festival
Tollywood Film actor Shobhan Babu's 88th birth anniversary celebrations held in Kurnool
Tollywood Film actor Shobhan Babu's 88th birthday celebrations were grandly organized in Kurnool city under the auspices of Movie Actor Shobhan Babu Seva Samiti. Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, Sudhakar and Railway Prasad paid tributes to Shobhan Babu's statue at Gandhi Nagar in Kurnool city.
MLA Hafeez Khan said that the movies made by actor Shobhan Babu have impressed many people and some have become fans with his movies. He said that he has acted in family story films that are useful to the society.
Former MLC Sudhakar Garu, Drora Babu Garu, Railway Prasad Garu, Yohan Garu, Srinu Garu Rasul Garu, Chinna Ramudu Garu, Shobhan Babu Seva Samiti members and fans participated in a large scale and cut the cake...
