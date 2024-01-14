Tollywood Film actor Shobhan Babu's 88th birth anniversary celebrations held in Kurnool

Tollywood Film actor Shobhan Babu's 88th birthday celebrations were grandly organized in Kurnool city under the auspices of Movie Actor Shobhan Babu Seva Samiti. Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, Sudhakar and Railway Prasad paid tributes to Shobhan Babu's statue at Gandhi Nagar in Kurnool city.

MLA Hafeez Khan said that the movies made by actor Shobhan Babu have impressed many people and some have become fans with his movies. He said that he has acted in family story films that are useful to the society.

Former MLC Sudhakar Garu, Drora Babu Garu, Railway Prasad Garu, Yohan Garu, Srinu Garu Rasul Garu, Chinna Ramudu Garu, Shobhan Babu Seva Samiti members and fans participated in a large scale and cut the cake...







