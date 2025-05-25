Tollywood has no gratitude for AP govt: Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has strongly criticised representatives of Telugu film industry, questioning why none have met with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the one year since the coalition government was formed.

In a statement released by Jana Sena Party office on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan accused Telugu film industry of lacking gratitude and respect for the State government. He highlighted the AP government’s efforts to grant industry status and promote the film sector within the state, suggesting these efforts are not being reciprocated.

The Deputy CM noted that film industry figures tend to meet AP leaders individually for film releases but rarely come together as a collective. He reiterated his earlier suggestion, which was unheeded, for the industry to unite in their interactions with the government. He also reminded them of the alleged humiliation and mistreatment they faced under the previous YSRCP government, contrasting it with the current coalition’s pre-election promise of support and incentives. Pawan Kalyan specifically recalled the coalition government’s positive response to Akkineni Nagarjuna’s family during their film release, emphasizing that the government doesn’t discriminate against individuals.

The Jana Sena party announced that Pawan Kalyan will now only engage with industry representatives collectively, putting an end to personal representations and discussions. This decision signals a shift in how the government will interact with the film industry.

Following the grant of industry status to tourism, the coalition government plans to implement a similar package for the film industry. Pawan Kalyan will discuss this with the Chief Minister before a comprehensive film development policy is announced.

He has also begun looking into the operations of film theatres, including activities of certain exhibitors and distributors working as a group. Officials have informed him that some theatres are run by leaseholders rather than owners. Additionally, Pawan Kalyan has inquired about tax collections from cinemas, as well as hygiene, cleanliness, and food sales within the halls. He plans to discuss these issues further with Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh.