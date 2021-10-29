Tollywood producer Dil Raju and others meet Perni Nani to brief film industry issues

It is learned that the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the Cinematography Law Amendment Act for the sale of movie tickets online. The film celebrities have met Minister Perni Nani at the AP Secretariat on Friday. Producers Dil Raju and Alankar Prasad along with other producers spoke on various issues with the minister.



Many issues related to Tollywood, the amendment of the Cinematography Act, are said to have been discussed especially on the online ticket.

However, it is known that the producers of Tollywood have been expressing various doubts regarding the sale of movie tickets online for the last few days. It was in this context that Tollywood hero Nagarjuna on Thursday met Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and spoke to him.

After he met with CM Jagan, the recent meeting of filmmakers with Minister Perni Nani took precedence. After the meeting, Dil Raju said the government had asked them for some information and had met the minister to give it.