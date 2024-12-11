Tomato farmers in gloom as prices plummet suddenly

Pathikonda (Kurnool district): The farmers are in great despair due to steep fall in tomato prices. Tomato which was sold at Rs 30-40 per kilogram till Monday, abruptly fell to Rs 1-2 per kg. This unexpected development has brought tears in the eyes of farmers. Expressing ire at the officials, the farmers, instead of selling the tomatoes at the lowest price, threw them on the roads.

Pathikonda agriculture market is the biggest market for tomatoes in the state. The farmers across the district and adjacent districts would bring their produce to Pathikonda with a hope that they will get re-munerative price. At the start of the season, the farmers were very happy as they got good price to their produce. A kilo of tomato was sold at Rs 30-40.

The price sustained for a week or so. Due to getting remunerative price the farmers thronged the market. Huge quantities of tomatoes have been brought to the market. On Tuesday, as usual the selling of toma-toes has started. The farmers who were expecting more price than the earlier, were shocked as the price was announced at Rs 1-2 per kg.

The price did not rise any further. If the farmers sell their produce for this price, it doesn’t even cover their transportation expenses. They have to bear the amount from their pockets to pay the labourers.

Sources said that due to no demand at Hyderabad market the prices at Pathikonda have plummeted. The farmers demanded the government to fix a price so that they can at least get the costs. The inter-esting thing is the price at Pathikonda market might have touched bottom but the a kilo of tomato is be-ing sold at Rs 40 in the retail shops.