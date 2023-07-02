Tomato price hits all-time record

Madanapalle : Setting an all-time record, tomato price at the Madanapalle market which is said to be the biggest in Asia touches Rs124 for the first grade variety on Friday and Saturday.

With no crop in other states, the Madanapalle market is flooded with more orders. This shot up the price to a new level this summer. The first grade tomatoes were sold at Rs106 to Rs124 while the second grade was sold at Rs 86 to Rs105. The market received 726 metric tonnes of load on Saturday while it got more than 1,000 metric tonnes till two days back. As the supplies could not meet the growing demand, the prices are skyrocketing. The tomato crop is grown extensively in Gujarat, Odisha and Bihar. But their season has just started. The harvest will take another 2-3 months. As there was no crop in these states, the demand has surged abundantly increasing the prices.

Even tomatoes are being exported to other north Indian states as well. The reason for big demand is that good quality tomatoes are available in Madanapalle because of the soil and climatic conditions. The traders were of the view that the price hike will continue further and is expected to cross Rs150. The same trend may continue till the end of July after which the prices may decline.

Though the price of one kg tomatoes in the Tirupati Rythu Bazar is fixed at Rs 80, consumers were commenting that they are of poor quality. A woman said she used to buy one kg of tomatoes each time but now reduced it to 250 grams by cutting its use in daily dishes.

Consumers want the government to intervene to reduce the prices and take steps to sell good quality tomatoes at subsidised rates.