Tomato price skyrockets in Kurnool district

Kurnool: The tomato farmers in Kurnool district are celebrating a festive season for getting an incredible price for their produce.

Up to a week ago, a kilogram of tomato was sold at Rs 70 to Rs 80, but, on Sunday the price has abnormally gone up to Rs 120. It could be said that the price has reached an all-time high record for the season. A kilogram of tomato was sold at Rs 120 at Nandikotkur market on Sunday. With each passing day, the tomato prices are skyrocketing.

Kurnool district is the third largest producer of tomatoes apart from Madanapalle in Chittoor district and Anantapur. In Kurnool, tomatoes are cultivated in Pathikonda, Maddikerra, Peapully, Aspari, Alur, Devanakonda, Dhone and Kodumur mandals. The crop has been raised in 15,000 to 16,000 hectares in these mandals.

About three months ago, the farmers suffered huge losses and were not getting at least minimum support price. Earlier, during several instances, farmers have thrown tomatoes on the roads. But the incessant rains have reversed the entire situation in the district. Following heavy rains, the tomato crop cultivated in Madanapalle of Chittoor district and in Anantapur district was totally damaged. Kurnool had less impact of the rains, as a result of which the tomatoes grown in the district are receiving good demand at the agriculture markets.

The prices might be bringing cheers on the faces of farmers but on the other hand, they are bring tears to the common man. The kitchens have gone sore without tomatoes. Several people are using tamarind instead of tomatoes.

One Suryapogu Venkata Rathnam, a resident of Swami Reddy Nagar in Kurnool town, said that the government should supply tomatoes on subsidy in Rythu Bazaars. He pointed out that earlier the government had supplied onions on subsidy at Rythu Bazaars. Each ration card holder was provided one kg of onions.

Assistant Director of Horticulture (ADH) B V Ramana told The Hans India that with the devastation of tomato crop due to incessant rains in Madanapalle and in Anantapur district, Kurnool tomatoes have gained the demand. This is the first time the farmers have got such high price for their produce. However, the tomato farmers are very happy for getting an incredible price for their produce, BV Ramana said.