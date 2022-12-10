Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. The MLA says the Rs 50 crore 7-storeyed parking facility near the railway station in the city, will be completed within 18 months





2. TTD Chairman and YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy holds a meeting with the party leaders and activists of various constituencies in the district





3. Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini criticized former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu betrayed the people of Backward Castes.





4. The impact of cyclone Mandous has been intensifying gradually since Thursday night in the Tirupati district. As the storm is expected to cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and South Coastal AP in the early hours of Saturday, district official machinery is fully geared up to check human or livestock loss.





5. Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada (NTR District): Retired professor in Journalism of Osmania University Padmaja Shaw cautioned people, who watch TV soap operas and warned...











































