Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the efforts of minister for health and medical education Vidadala Rajini and officials for bagging awards at national level in teleconsultation and village health clinics category.





2. Party MLC Ashok Babu says one can easily understand the financial condition of the state when employees have to stage dharnas at the collectorates for salaries





3. Andhra Pradesh Minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath said that the state government has been giving priority for industries and as part of it the Cabinet gave green signal to investments to the tune of Rs 24,000 crore proposed by State Investments Promotion Board.





4. Officials of the Endowments department and Eluru district administration have imposed a ban on smoking cigarettes and tobacco products at Dwaraka Tirumala temple





5. Punters reportedly booked hotels in several towns in advance Around 30 varieties of fight cocks are on display































