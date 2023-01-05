Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Tulasi Rao passed away on Wednesday. Tulsi Rao, who was suffering from health problems for some time, breathed his last on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at KIMS Icon Hospital in Hyderabad.





2. TTD has cancelled the Poornami Garuda Seva scheduled to be held at Tirumala temple on Friday. Every month on the occasion of the full moon, Garuda Seva is performed, however, due to the Adyayanotsavam festival





3. Protesting the harassment of TDP workers, TDP Nellore segment in-charge SK Abdul Aziz said the party will be organising 'Chalo Kavali' on January 9.





4. Additional general manager (AGM) of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Sharad Kumar Shrivastava inspected Araku railway station on Wednesday.





5. Protesting the government order banning rallies and meetings on roads and streets, the Left parties, CPM, CPI and BSP, jointly staged a dharna and also burnt the copies of the GO here on Wednesday.



























