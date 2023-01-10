Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Reliance Jio formally launched its True 5G services in Tirupati and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. It is known that Reliance Jio has already launched its True 5G services in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur.





2. Three upcoming solar and wind power plants in the district will generate 5,000 mw of power NREDCAP district manager Kodandarama Murthy says a 35-km line from Ramagiri to Hindupur will be laid to supply power to National Power Grid





3. Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched Dr YSR Chirunavvu and Kanti Velugu programmes to provide quality education to students and better healthcare.





4. The recent inspection of AGM of East Coast Railway Sharad Kumar Shrivatsava was meant to check various facilities at the wagon POH workshop, amenities at the station, safety and infrastructure development activities to obtain feedback from the staff and passengers on various facilities, said a senior railway official.





5. The meeting between TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan has increased the blood pressure (BP) of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleged former Minister and senior TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.



























