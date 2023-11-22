Top priority for development of Kanipakam temple

Chittoor: Top priority is being given to the development of Kanipakam temple, said Trust Board chairman A Mohana Reddy here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister for Energy P Ramachandra Reddy, Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu and Endowment Commissioner Karikalvalavan are extending excellent cooperation for the development of the temple in all aspects, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at Kanipakam temple on Tuesday, he pointed out that the revenue of the temple has been improving significantly as the number of devotees visiting the temple has been increasing steadily for the last two years.

He said efforts were being made to improve facilities for devotees. Temple executive officer A Venkatesh also spoke.