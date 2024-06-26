TOP Priority for water to tail-end lands: Ramanaidu

Vijayawada: Irrigation minister Nimmala Ramanaidu asked the officials to se that tail-end lands also get water supply and accused the previous YSRCP government of totally neglecting the sector.

Holding a review with officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said cleansing and desilting of canals and drains should be taken up immediately for free flow of water. He asked the officials to prepare necessary proposals to improve canals in 10 days. In view of the present rainy seasonm canal and tank bunds should strengthened, he said and expressed concern over declaring crop holiday in delta region by the previous government.

Minister for tribal welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani said in a review that services of ANMs will be utilised for protecting health of students of 554 tribal residential schools. Nutritious food will be supplied to students. Through Mega DSC 2024, teacher posts in tribal areas will be filled. She said drinking water supply in tribal areas will be improved through ITDAs, adding that steps will be taken up to prevent smuggling of ganja from neighbouring Odisha state.

In a review meeting with officials, minister for BC welfare and handlooms S Savitha said that BC residential school and hostel buildings which were under construction will be completed soon. A toll-free number will be set up to receive complaints on the maintenance of BC hotels. Training programme would be organised for BC candidates appearing for mega DSC examination. She said an action plan would be formulated to complete priority works in 100 days.

Minister for Labour Vasamsetti Subhas also conducted a review with officials. Commissioner of Labour Seshagiri Rao, ESI director V Anjaneyulu, Director of Factories Chandrasekhar Varma and others were present.