Top priority given to common devotees

Visakhapatnam: The arrangements for the annual ‘Chandanotsavam’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam were examined by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha here on Sunday.

After taking stock of the arrangements made for the festival, the Home Minister said that top priority will be given to common devotees, taking all precautions for their convenience.

The Home Minister said that special measures have been taken to avoid traffic bottlenecks. She stated that many buses will be made available for the devotees to reach the temple on the occasion. Further Anitha said that a team of five ministers reviewed the arrangements made for the festival scheduled on April 30. She informed that VIP and VVIP protocol darshans would end by 6 am on the festival day.

Anitha stated that several temple festivals organised under the aegis of the NDA government have been successful. Home Minister Anitha said that devotees are expecting better arrangements for the Chandanotsavam and about two lakh devotees are likely to view ‘Nijaroopa’ darshan on April 30.