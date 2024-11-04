Top priority to irrigation, industry, says Union Min

Srikakulam: Improving irrigation facility and industry is the NDA government slogan for development of the State, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he explained that an integrated action plan was being prepared for effective utilisation of water from the four rivers in the district and also to complete pending irrigation projects.

Titanium complex has been proposed near Mulapeta seaport for utilisation of minerals available in the beach sand.

Pharmaceuticals and bio-technology hubs will be improved at Mulapeta seaport and a coastal corridor has been proposed from Bhogapuram to Mulapeta to connect seaport with the airport, the Minister explained.

Another airport is being planned in the district and location would be identified between Tekkali and Palasa. All the works are intended for the development of the district in all sectors and to arrest migrations from here to various parts across the nation and abroad.

National Highway (NH-16) would be developed as a six-lane road from Narasannapeta to Itchapuram in the district and internal roads are also proposed to improve connectivity between rural and urban areas, the Minister elaborated. Efforts are on to promote temple tourism in Srikakulam district as it is famous for ancient temples like Arasavalli, Srikurmam and Srimukhalingam.

As part of the development of these temples, master plans will be prepared to attract more devotees and tourists, the Union Minister added. Srikakulam MLA G Shankar also explained the proposed development works in and around Srikakulam city on the occasion.