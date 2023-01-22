Top priority to laying of roads, development of parks: MLA

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Planning Board Vice-Chairman and Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu said on Saturday that infrastructure facilities were being developed in the city with the 14th and 15th Finance Commission grants and VMC general funds.

He said the State government was keen on development of the city and main focus was being laid on laying of roads, development of parks and providing other amenities. Malladi Vishnu on Saturday performed ground-breaking ceremony for construction of CC roads worth Rs.1.35 crore in MIG Colony in 63 division.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said roads were laid at a cost of Rs 2.92 crore in the 63rd division during the last three-and-half years. He said special emphasis will be laid on modernisation and development of the roads in the central constituency. City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Sreesailaja Reddy, local corporator Modugula Thirupatamma and others participated in the programme.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said Vijayawada city will be transformed as smart city with massive development works taken up by the VMC. She criticised the previous TDP government for neglecting the development of the city.

She said the YSRCP was developing the city by utilising the State government funds and VMC general funds. The Mayor said that under the leadership of MLA Malladi Vishnu, the central constituency was progressing well. VMC officials, ward secretariat staff and local leaders attended the event.