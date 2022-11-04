Top priority to Spandana petitions in Krishna dist: Collector Ranjith Basha

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha said that the district administration has been giving top priority to resolving Spandana petitions and they were uploading action-taken photos 100 per cent.

He participated at the District Collectors' review meeting conducted by Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sarma from the Secretariat at Amaravati on Thursday. Collector Ranjith Basha explained the progress of housing construction, lands resurveys, Spandana issues and others to the CS. He said that district officials have identified 394 important problems during 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' and of which, 376 works were sanctioned by the State government. Later, the Collector asked the officials concerned to speed up housing constructions.

He set a target that all basement and above-level houses should be completed by December. He explained that more than 53,445 houses are below basement, 8,380 houses are at basement, 2,266 houses are at roof level stage and 3,683 houses are at slab level stage. He disclosed that 6,133 houses were completed so far in the district.

Joint Collector Dr R Mahesh Kumar, CPO Sri Latha, ZP CEO G Srinivasa Rao, Housing PD Sridhar, DMHO Dr Geetha Bai, DRDA PD Vara Prasad, and others attended the meeting.