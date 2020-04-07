Total 314 Coronavirus positive cases, 4 deaths in AP

Amaravati: The death toll of COVID19 mounted to four by Tuesday morning, as confirmed by the authorities. Authorities confirmed one new death on Tuesday, while others were earlier reported.

The total 314 COVID19 positive cases including new 11 reported in the State, out of them 6 cured.

Most common points among the four deaths in the State are including, all of them male, suffering from health ailments and aged between 45 to 64 years. Out of the four, two from Krishna district, one each from Anantapur and Kurnool districts. In fact, all these people affected by local transmission only.

Arja Srinivas, State Nodal Officer, COVID19 informed that a 45-year-old COVID patient joined in GGH, Kurnool on April 1 and died on April 3. He was a diabetic patient.

The patient from Machilipatnam in Krishna, aged around 55 years joined in hospital on April 2, who died April 4 in Vijayawada GGH. He visited one town in Vijayawada on March 19. He was suffering from TB and bronchitis.

A COVID19 patient aged 55, hailing from Vijayawada died on March 30. He had contact history with Delhi returnee. He was suffering from diabetic, hypertension and cardiac problems.

The other deceased man was a 64 year old from Anantapur district, had contact history to a Mecca returnee. He joined in hospital on April 1, died on April 4. The patient was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) ailments.