Total positive cases rise to 47 in Anantapur district

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has successfully taken up the challenge of identifying the primary and secondary contacts of the corona positive cases. The latest tally is 44 positive cases who are under treatment and three who succumbed to the virus and the total number of positive cases is 47.

Within one month after the announcement of lockdown, the police, Asha workers and other health personnel of the district are able to identify the primary and secondary contacts of 47 positive cases and prevent the community spread of the dreaded virus.

The district task force consisting of the police, medical and health and revenue personnel worked under the leadership of the Collector.

The strategy resulted in zeroing of 1,083 primary contacts and 950 secondary contacts. All the 2,033 contacts of the positives had been sent to the quarantine centres and now their blood samples had been sent for testing.

These tests are being undertaken by VRDL testing centre in the medical college. Out of 645 samples taken as on Wednesday, around 500 are found negative. Another 1,500 cases have to be tested

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said to The Hans India that the best efforts have been made in identifying most of the primary and secondary contacts.

The district administration is also providing food, improving amenities in the quarantine centres and effectively policing the Red Zone areas.