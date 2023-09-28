Tourism can be major growth driver of country, Mayor Sirisha

Tirupati: Commemorating the World Tourism Day on Wednesday, the Tourism department has organised a 2k-run, which was flagged off jointly by Joint Collector D K Balaji, SP P Parameswar Reddy and Mayor Dr R Sirisha.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers felt that economic development was possible through tourism and Tirupati has ample opportunities for the development of tourism and hospitality sectors. There is a need to forge ahead in the tourism sector in an environment-friendly manner. Mayor Dr Sirisha said that several people from hotels, public transport, travel agencies etc., were relying on tourism in the city and getting their livelihood. Tirupati has been developing immensely on the tourism front. Saying that this year’s tourism day theme is ‘Tourism and Green investment,’ she said that there is a need to protect the environment and develop tourism towards achieving the sustainable development goals.

Joint Collector D K Balaji said that several economic systems have depended on the tourism sector and if it is developed it will lead to a comprehensive economic development. He expressed the need to provide friendly hospitality to the tourists to the world-famous pilgrim city and develop the city as a model city.

SP Parameswar Reddy felt that along with Tirupati city, the surrounding areas also should be developed with various concepts which will help improve tourism. With this, the local youth can get more employment opportunities and the state income also will go up. He said that there is a need to develop the Tirupati district tourism sector at an international level.

Later, the dignitaries administered the oath with the participants of 2k-run. The tourism department also conducted medical camp in association with Remedy hospitals. Tourism department regional director Ramana Prasad, district tourism officer Rupendranath, Silparamam AO Khadarvali and others were present.