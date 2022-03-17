Tourism investors meet in Vizag on April 16

Velagapudi (Guntur): Tourism investors conference will be held at Visakhapatnam on April 16 to promote tourism in the State with public and private partnership, said Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

The Minister, addressing the tourism investors and industrialists in his chambers at the Secretariat here on Wednesday, said that the conference, which would help strengthen the tourism sector in the State, would be held at HUDA Children's Park. The State government was determined to make the State best in the country in tourism sector with public private partnership. Experts in various fields would be invited to the conference in which sizable number of investors should also take part.

The Minister directed the tourism officials to make sure the presence of investors in large numbers in the conference. He also instructed the officials to set up a help desk for the tourism investors. "A comprehensive report needs to be prepared identifying the regions in the state suitable for the promotion of tourism," he said.

Srinivasa Rao also discussed ecotourism and organic tourism. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving top priority for tourism promotion in the State.

The tourism policy prepared by the Tourism department had been applauded across the country.

Later, the Minister invited the investors to present their point of view on public private partnership in tourism development.

He interacted with NRI industrialist from Dubai Ragha Srinivasa Murthy through videoconference and invited him to invest in tourism in the State.

Tourism Development Corporation chairman Prasad Reddy, Tourism special chief secretary Rajat Bhargava, Tourism development corporation managing director Satyanarayana, representatives of AP Chambers, APNRT, FAPCCI, Anand Building Construction

Developers, Show Review Hospitality, Vigint Enterprises and others participated.