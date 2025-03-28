Tourism Minister assures to resolve workers’ woes

Rajamahendravaram: The government is committed to resolve the issues faced by Sri Sathya Sai Drinking Water Workers’ Union employees in Purushottapatnam, ensuring timely salary payments and clearance of pending Provident Fund (PF) dues, said Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh.

Minister along with collector P Prasanthi and Rajanagaram MLA Battula Balaramakrishna, handed over a cheque for Rs 20 lakh to the representatives of the union as payment for two months’ salaries at the R&B Guest House here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Durgesh assured the workers that the government is fully aware of the employees’ concerns and will take necessary steps to resolve them. He also acknowledged that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan personally funded the payment of two months’ salaries to the workers.

Collector P Prasanthi stated that the government will establish a concrete policy to resolve the pending PF payments.

Joint collector S Chinna Ramudu, RWS superintendent engineer BV Giri, Sri Sathya Sai Drinking Water Workers’ Union president Kattamuri Veerababu, general secretary Undurthi Issac and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, Minister Durgesh announced that under the Central Government’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0, Rs 97.52 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Suryalanka Beach. He stated that the beach will soon be upgraded to international standards with improved infrastructure and cleanliness.

He revealed that during his recent visit to New Delhi, he met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who approved the funds following Andhra Pradesh proposal. Additionally, Rs 172.34 crore has already been sanctioned for projects at Akhanda Godavari and Gandikota under the same scheme.