Tourism policy should put State on world map

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials that the new tourism policy should attract investors and help the state to find its due place in the world tourism map.

During a review meeting held here on Thursday to discuss the draft tourism policy, the Chief Minister said that the policy should attract investors for developing the tourist spots and partner with major companies in the hospitality sector and Andhra Pradesh should find its due place in the world tourism map.

The Chief Minister suggested that changes should be made to give priority to those who wish to invest in tourism in the state. He said the state should compete with Rajasthan in the field of tourism and hospitality sector. Araku Valleys should be developed on par with world tourist resorts along with 14 other resorts in the state.

He advised the officials to set up a hospitality management college with global standards by giving confidence to the students that they can get jobs anywhere. The Chief Minister started the AP Tourism online trade registration portal on the occasion.

He said that the money invested on AP TDC properties shouldn't be misused and all the projects should be completed immediately.

Minister for tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, principal chief secretary Rajat Bhargav and others were present on the occasion.