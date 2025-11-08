Tourism will become a gamechanger, says Durgesh

Vijayawada: Tourism and cultural affairs minister Kandula Durgesh declared that “the future belongs to tourism,” while addressing a high tea hosted by the Indian High Commission in London after the conclusion of the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025.

Speaking at the event, the minister said that participating in WTM 2025 provided an excellent platform to promote Andhra Pradesh’s tourism potential globally. Inviting international delegates and investors, he urged, “Come to Andhra Pradesh, visit our tourist destinations, invest in the tourism and hospitality sectors, and join us in shaping the future of AP’s tourism.” Highlighting that Andhra Pradesh has accorded industrial status to the tourism sector and introduced a new tourism policy, Durgesh assured investors that the government would instil complete confidence and extend full support.

He said tourism is emerging as a game-changer in the state’s economic growth, backed strongly by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and the Central Government.

Recalling CM Chandrababu Naidu’s remark that “tourism has a greater future than communism, socialism, or capitalism,” the minister revealed that the state has attracted Rs 12,000 crore in tourism investments within 15 months. He identified opportunities in eco, adventure, beach, and wellness tourism, noting Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s special focus on eco-tourism.

Durgesh also invited investors to the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14–15, reaffirming Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to becoming India’s leading tourism destination and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat. His three-day London tour concluded successfully, and he will soon return to Andhra Pradesh.