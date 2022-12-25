Trade unions call for 'praja chaitanya yatra'

Visakhapatnam: With a slogan 'save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant,' trade unions launched a 'Praja Chaitanya Y­­­atra' here on Sunday. Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) chairman and INTUC national secretary Mantri Rajasekhar inaugurated the yatra at Nadupuru Mahatma Gandhi Park. A large number of protesters from neighbouring villages and members of displaced families took part in the yatra led by Rajasekhar. Yatra continued from Nadupuru and passed via Chinna Nadupuru, Peda Korada, Sitanagaram, Balacheruvu and other colonies.

Speaking on the occasion, the INTUC national secretary said the yatra would be helpful in bringing awareness among the locals about the need to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from passing on to a private player. The trade unions have been extending support to the displaced families, who sacrificed their lands, to establish the VSP. A united agitation would send a strong signal to the Centre, he opined.

Rajasekhar said that there was a scope for protecting the VSP from getting sold by taking the movement to a bigger level. VSP trade union leader Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao made it clear that the yatra would be continued till the Union government withdrew its decision to privatise the plant. Later, the union leaders extended their support for the hunger strike camp led by the residents of Vadlapudi Nirvasita Colony. The colony people staged a 12-hour long hunger strike at the venue. VSP leaders Naga Bhushanam, Karu Ramana, G Maheswara Reddy, K Avataram, G Prabhakar Reddy and locals participated in the protest.