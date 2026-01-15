Traditional Bhogi pandlu celebrations mark Sankranti Brahmotsavams

Srisailam: On the occasion of Bhogi festival, the Srisailam Devasthanam organised a community Bhogi Pandlu ceremony on Wednesday, marking an important Sankranti tradition.

Children of local residents as well as pilgrims from various places were ceremonially showered with regu fruits and flower petals in the temple premises.

The programme was held in a devotional and festive atmosphere, highlighting the cultural essence of Bhogi as part of the Telugu harvest festival. Temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, along with trustees, special invitees, priests, officials and staff, participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Executive Officer said that Sankranti is deeply rooted in Telugu culture through traditions such as gobbemmalu, folk songs, Haridasu performances and bonfires.

He stated that performing Bhogi Pandlu for children on Bhogi day is an age-old custom symbolising protection, good health and prosperity.

He noted that children participating in such sacred rituals within the temple premises are truly fortunate and wished that the divine blessings of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru always remain with them.

He also explained that there are scientific and spiritual beliefs associated with showering regu fruits on children, including stimulation of the Brahma Randhra, believed to enhance mental development and knowledge. Meanwhile, the Makar Sankranti Brahmotsavams are being conducted with grandeur at the Srisailam Mahakshetram.

The seven-day annual festival, which began on January 12, will conclude on January 18. As part of the celebrations, special rituals and homams were performed on the third day, including Chandeeswara Swamy pujas at the Yagasala, mantra chanting, parayanams for universal welfare, mandapaaradhanas, Panchavarana archana and Rudra Homam, strictly in accordance with Agama Shastras.

In the evening, Pradosha Kala pujas and spiritual observances were held.

As part of the Brahmotsavams, Kailasa Vahana Seva was performed on Wednesday evening, with the utsava idols of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru taken in procession on Kailasa Vahanam, followed by a grand village procession featuring folk art performances and kolatam.

On Thursday, January 15, the highlight will be the Sankranti Brahmotsavam Kalyanotsavam, for which Chenchu tribal devotees have been specially invited with the support of ITDA officials.

In keeping with tradition, the Devasthanam will provide clothes to the visiting Chenchu devotees.

The day will also feature special pujas, Nandi Vahana Seva in the evening, and rangoli competitions for women at the Gangadhara Mandapam, opposite the main temple gopuram