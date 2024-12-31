Traffic arrangements for V-Day reviewed

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Monday held a meeting with TTD officials and police to review the arrangements of traffic management during the ensuing 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam in Tirumala from January 10-19.

TTD CVSO Sridhar and district SP L Subba Rayudu attended the meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala. The Additional EO asked the officials to work in coordination to ensure smooth management of vehicular traffic and sufficient parking facilities

in Tirumala, especially on the days of Vaikuntha Ekadasi and Vaikuntha Dwadasi.

He instructed the officials to give wide publicity via continuous announcements through radio and broadcasting, social media, press conferences, SVBC promos, signages to bring awareness among pilgrims that only those with either darshan tokens or darshan tickets will be allowed for Vaikunta Dwara darshan in Tirumala during the 10 days. Devotees must enter darshan lines only on the specified days and time slots as mentioned on their tokens or tickets.

The Additional EO said parking slots shall be decentralised to avoid vehicular congestion and an action plan shall be prepared for around 13,000 vehicles. He asked TTD sleuths to ensure proper security arrangements for the big day and the services of Octopus team shall also be utilised if necessary, along with the local police force, he said.