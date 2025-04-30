Traffic diversion for PM’s visit

Vijayawada: Traffic will be diverted in parts of erstwhile Krishna and Guntur districts on May 2 to mark the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the capital Amaravati to re-launch the capital construction works. The traffic will be diverted from 5 am to 10 pm on May 2. Modi will address a public meeting and participate in developmental works.

Vehicles travelling from Chennai towards Vizag will be diverted from Trovagunta of Prakasam district and pass via Chirala, Bapatla, Repalle, Avanigadda, Pamarru, Gudivada and Hanuman Junction.

Vehicles travelling from Vizag towards Chennai will be diverted via Hanuman Junction, Gudivada, Pamarru, Avanigadda, Repalle, Bapatla, Chirala and Throvagunta near Ongole.

Vehicles passing from Chilakaluripeta towards Visakhapatnam will be diverted via Chilakaluripeta, Pedanandipadu, Kakumanu, Ponnuru, Chandolu, Cherukupalli, Bhattiprolu and Penumudi bridge, Avanigadda, Pamarru, Gudivada and Junction.

Vehicles passing from Guntur towards Visakhapatnam will pass via Budampadu cross, Tenali, Vemuru, Kolluru, Vellaturu junction, Penumudi junction bridge and will reach Avanigadda, Pamarru and Junction.

Vehicles passing from Gannavaram towards Hyderabad will pass via Agiripalli, Sobhanapuram, Ganapavaram, Mylavaram, G Konduru and Ibrahimpatnam.

Vehicles passing from Vizag towards Hyderabad will pass via Hanuman Junction, Nuzvid, Mylavaram, G Konduru, Ibrahimpatnam. Vehicles passing from Hyderabad to Vizag will pass vice-versa.

The police have given special instructions for the multi axle vehicles. Multi axle vehicles passing from Chennai towards Vizag will be halted at Chilakaluripeta, Ongole and Nellore on the national highways.

Multi axle vehicles passing from Vizag towards Chennai will be halted at Hanuman Junction on the national highway from morning to night. These multi axle vehicles will be allowed to pass on the national highway from 9 pm onwards on May 2. The state police have appealed to the passengers to cooperate with the police department for smooth flow of traffic.