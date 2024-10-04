  • Menu
Traffic diversion for Sarannavaratrulu

Guntur: In the backdrop of Sarannavaratrulu festivities and devotee rush on the hillock of Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada city, Guntur district police diverted the traffic.

Guntur district Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar informed that lorries and mini lorries going from Guntur city to Vijayawada city will not be allowed. They are being diverted via Budampadu, Tenali, Vemuru, Kolluru, Vellaturu Junction, Penumudi Bridge, Avanigadda, Pamarru, Gudivada, Hanuman Junction.

Heavy vehicles, lorries and mini lorries going from Chennai to Vizag are being diverted via Budampadu, Tenali, Penumudi, Avanigadda, Pamarru, Gudivada, Hanuman Junction and reach Vizag.

Similarly, vehicles going from Guntur-Vijayawada city to Hyderabad are being diverted via Sattenapalli and Piduguralla.

Lorries and mini lorries going from Chilakaluripet to Hyderabad are being diverted via Perecherla, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla.

Satish Kumar urged the people to note the traffic diversion and cooperate with the police.

