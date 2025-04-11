Traffic diversions imposed in Kadapa amid Sitarama Kalyanotsavam in Vontimitta

In anticipation of the Sitarama Kalyanotsavam taking place in Vontimitta, authorities have implemented traffic diversions affecting routes via Kadapa from 9 am today until 10 am tomorrow. Vehicles travelling from Kadapa to Tirupati will be redirected through Rayachoti, bypassing the usual route via Irkan and Ootukuru junctions near Alamkhan Palle village. Meanwhile, those journeying from Tirupati to Kadapa must also take the Rayachoti route. Heavy vehicles coming from Rajampet destined for Kadapa have similarly been diverted.

Additionally, two-wheelers have been rerouted from Salabad through Ibrahimpet and Madhavaram. To accommodate the influx of devotees, authorities have designated parking spaces at 13 locations along the Kadapa route and five at Salabad. Two-wheelers and RTC buses arriving from Rajampet are required to stop at Salabad Cross in Ontimitta mandal, while those from Kadapa should halt at the Upparapalle Sai Baba Temple in Siddavatam mandal. Free shuttle buses will be provided from these stops to the wedding venue.

The wedding ceremony of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy is scheduled for Friday evening, from 6:30 to 8:30, coinciding with the full moon. The YSR District Administration and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have made extensive arrangements for this grand celebration. The TTD plans to distribute one lakh pearl talambah packets to attendees, and the premises have been beautifully decorated to accommodate up to one lakh spectators for the live viewing of the Sita Ram wedding.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to attend the ceremony, arriving in Ontimitta at 5 pm to present traditional silk garments and pearl talambras on behalf of the government. The event promises to be a significant highlight for the local community and devotees alike.