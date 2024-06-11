Traffic diversions on NHs tomorrow

Vijayawada: Traffic will be diverted on Kolkata-Chennai national highway and Vizag-Hyderabad national highway on June 12 keeping in view of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister at Medha Towers, IT Park in Gannavaram of Krishna district. Thousands of people are expected to attend the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of other states and a large number of VIPs will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Naidu.

Vehicles travelling from Vizag towards Chennai will be diverted from Kattipudi in East Godavari. These vehicles will pass via Kattipudi, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Narasapuram, Machilipatnam-Repalle and will reach Ongole.

Vehicles travelling from Ongole towards Vizag will pass via Budampadu, Tenali, Puligadda, Machilipatnam, Narasapuram, Kakinada and Kattipudi in East Godavari.

Vehicles travelling from Vizag towards Hyderabad will be diverted via Gaman bridge, Devarapalli, Jangareddygudem, Aswaraopet and Khammam and will reach Hyderabad.

Vehicles from Vizag to Hyderabad will also be diverted via Bhimadole, Dwaraka Tirumala, Kamavarapu Tota, Chintalapudi and will reach Khammam.

Vehicles will also be diverted via Eluru bypass towards Jangareddygudem, Aswaraopeta and Khammam to reach Hyderabad.

Vehicles will be diverted towards Eluru bypass, Chintalapudi and Sattupalli.

Vehicles can also be diverted via Hunuman Junction-Nuzvid, Mylavaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Nandigama and will reach Hyderabad.

Vehicles travelling from Hyderabad towards Vizag will be diverted via Nandigama, Madhira, Wyra, Sattupalli, Aswaraopeta, Jangareddygudem, Devarapalli, Gaman bridge and will reach Vizag.

Vehicles will also be diverted at Ramavarappadu near Vijayawada-Nunna, Pamula Kaluva, Velagaleru, G Konduru, Mylavaram, Nuzvid, Hanuman Junction, Eluru bypass and will move towards Vizag.

Vehicles will be allowed from Vijayawada to Vizag via Tadigadapa, Kankipadu, Pamarru, Gudivada and Bhimavaram.

Krishna district superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi has appealed to the people to cooperate with the police department and follow the traffic rules. He said the traffic will be diverted in connection with the oath-taking ceremony of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the CM of AP at 11.27 am at Gannavaram IT Park in Krishna district.