Traffic Jam at Alampur as PM Modi Holds Rally in Kurnool

A significant traffic jam has been reported at Alampur Chowrasta, a border area in Telangana, due to vehicle diversions implemented ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Kurnool town. Officials have announced that vehicles heading towards Bengaluru and Anantapur are being rerouted via Mantralayam and Emmiganur. Additionally, vehicles travelling to Chennai, Tirupati, Kadapa, Nandyal, and Srisailam are being diverted through Brahmana Kotkur and Nandikotkur.

Currently, heavy vehicles using that route are being diverted, with complete traffic diversions expected to take effect after 12 noon. The Andhra Pradesh Police are actively coordinating traffic control measures at Alampur Chowrasta to manage the congestion caused by these changes.

Prime Minister Modi's tour in Andhra Pradesh is ongoing. He arrived at Orvakallu Airport in Kurnool earlier today, where he was greeted by Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Lokesh, among other dignitaries. Following his arrival, Prime Minister Modi proceeded to Srisailam for a visit to the Lord’s shrine.