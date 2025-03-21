Traffic jam occurs on Srisailam-Dornala ghat road following lorry breakdown

A massive traffic jam has formed on the Srisailam-Dornala Ghat road, extending approximately 5 kilometers from Thummalabailu towards Srisailam. The disruption was caused by a lorry overloaded with sand that stalled at a critical turn on the Ghat road, leading to significant delays for motorists and passengers.

The incident has resulted in severe congestion, with vehicles unable to move in either direction. Commuters are facing considerable challenges as they attempt to navigate the blocked road, and the ongoing situation is causing frustration among those caught in the gridlock.

Authorities are being urged to address the situation promptly to alleviate the traffic bottleneck and assist stranded motorists. Until the lorry is removed and normal traffic flow is restored, travelers should expect delays on this vital route.