Tragic Incident: Man Dies After Date Palm Seed Lodged in Throat

In a tragic incident in Sri Sathya Sai district, a man lost his life after a date palm seed became lodged in his throat, leading to suffocation. The victim, 46-year-old Gangadhar from Penukonda, was well-known in the community for his work in making flexis and more recently renting out cars.

On Thursday night, while eating date palms at home, Gangadhar, who had been experiencing throat-related issues, inadvertently inhaled a seed. The seed then lodged in his throat and travelled into his lungs, causing him to struggle to breathe.

Recognising the severity of the situation, his family rushed him to the Penukonda Government Hospital. However, due to the seriousness of his condition, he was quickly referred to a private hospital for further treatment. The medical staff there recommended transferring him to a larger facility in Anantapur.

Tragically, Gangadhar succumbed to his injuries during the journey, highlighting the dangers that can arise from seemingly benign activities. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of life and health.