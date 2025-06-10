  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Srikakulam District

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

A road accident in Utthalapadu, located in the Kotabommali mandal of Srikakulam district, has resulted in the tragic deaths of three individuals.

A road accident in Utthalapadu, located in the Kotabommali mandal of Srikakulam district, has resulted in the tragic deaths of three individuals. The incident occurred on the Kotabommali-Srikakulam route along the national highway.

The victims, identified as Sushanth Kumar (52), his daughter Santoshi (3), and Gokula Panda (33), were travelling from Odisha to Simhachalam when they stopped their car at Utthalapadu and exited the vehicle. Unfortunately, they were struck by another vehicle shortly thereafter.

Emergency services rushed all three, who sustained serious injuries, to RIMSK Hospital in Srikakulam. Regrettably, they succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.

Sushanth and Santoshi were residents of Maisampur village in the Ganjam district, while Gokula Panda was known to reside in the Gate Bazaar area of Brahmapur. The local community mourns their loss as investigations into the accident continue.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick