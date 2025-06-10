Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Srikakulam District

A road accident in Utthalapadu, located in the Kotabommali mandal of Srikakulam district, has resulted in the tragic deaths of three individuals. The incident occurred on the Kotabommali-Srikakulam route along the national highway.

The victims, identified as Sushanth Kumar (52), his daughter Santoshi (3), and Gokula Panda (33), were travelling from Odisha to Simhachalam when they stopped their car at Utthalapadu and exited the vehicle. Unfortunately, they were struck by another vehicle shortly thereafter.

Emergency services rushed all three, who sustained serious injuries, to RIMSK Hospital in Srikakulam. Regrettably, they succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.

Sushanth and Santoshi were residents of Maisampur village in the Ganjam district, while Gokula Panda was known to reside in the Gate Bazaar area of Brahmapur. The local community mourns their loss as investigations into the accident continue.