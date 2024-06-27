Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Vinukonda Mandal

A tragic road accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday near Vinukonda Mandal, Andugula Kothapalem, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. The incident took place when a speeding Innova vehicle, carrying passengers from Bellary to Guntur, collided with a tree.

The deceased, all residents of Guntur, were identified as the victims of the accident. In addition to the fatalities, five others sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Upon receiving the news, the police arrived at the scene and promptly transferred the bodies to Vinukonda Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to a nearby private medical facility for urgent treatment.

A case has been filed in connection with the incident, and investigations are currently underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the tragic accident. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate event.