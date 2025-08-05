Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Eluru District

A fatal road accident occurred on the national highway at Kaikaram, situated in the Ungutur mandal of Eluru district, on Tuesday. Two individuals, Gunnu Sriramamurthy, aged 70, and Pendra Chiranjeevi, a 40-year-old labourer, both from Kaikaram, tragically lost their lives in the incident.

The couple were riding a two-wheeler to tend to Sriramamurthy's field when a private ambulance, travelling at high speed from Hyderabad to Tanuku, collided with them. Both men died at the scene.

The local authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.