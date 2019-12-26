Training camp for surveyors organised: JC Dr K Madhavilatha

Vijayawada: Joint Collector Dr K Madhavilatha informed that 770 village secretariat posts have been filled and the appointed employees should perform land records' survey effectively.

The Joint Collector on Thursday participated in a training programme organised at the Bishop Azaraiah School with village secretariat surveyors under the revenue division.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that surveyors play a key role in land record maintenance and they should discharge their duties effectively without any error. She said that about 770 village surveyor posts have been filled out of 845 posts.

A book with guidelines on land survey was distributed to the village surveyors on the occasion and told to go through the book and perform their duties. In-charge assistant director of survey K Prabhakar said that the district was divided into five divisions namely Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Nuzvid and Nandigama.

He said that all the surveyors should attend the training programme and update themselves. As many as 84 surveyors attended the training programme.