Training for 4,400 yoga instructors

Vizianagaram: As part of the month-long Yogandhra-25 initiative, the Vizianagaram district administration is set to launch a massive yoga training campaign at the village level. Joint Collector and Yogandhra District Special Officer S. Sethumadhavan has directed MPDOs to immediately identify and register 4,400 yoga instructors to conduct grassroots training programs.

From May 27 to 31, master trainers will train these selected instructors in their respective mandals. Each village secretariat jurisdiction is to identify seven yoga instructors, and their names must be promptly uploaded online. To facilitate the training, two master trainers will be assigned to each mandal.

In an online review meeting held on Saturday, the Joint Collector discussed the preparation plans for Yogandhra-25 with district officials, program committee members, MPDOs, and municipal commissioners. It was announced that those who complete the five-day training will receive certification from the National Institute of Yoga. These certified instructors will then be responsible for conducting yoga training programs at the village level.

Additionally, daily yoga sessions for city residents will commence from Monday, with classes to be held at the Paidithalli Ammavari Temple on Mondays and Tuesdays from 6 AM to 8 AM. Municipal Commissioner Nallanayya confirmed the arrangements for the same.

The district tourism officer has been instructed to make necessary arrangements for yoga sessions at four major tourist locations in the district on May 30.

All government departments have been tasked with encouraging mass participation in the International Day of Yoga celebrations. Officials are to ensure that their staff register through the yoga portal and also promote participation among the public within their departmental jurisdictions. Registered participants are expected to attend the main event on Yoga Day 21 June without fail.