Centre conspiring to dismantle MGNREGA, warns Deputy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that India witnessed numerous struggles and agitations under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership during the freedom movement, yet the British imperial rulers never once raised a baton against Gandhiji. However, within just six months of Independence, Gandhi was assassinated in broad daylight by individuals driven by RSS ideology. This proves that the RSS-driven BJP is more dangerous to the nation than British imperialism.

He urged party leaders and cadres to explain to the people of Telangana the conspiracies being carried out by the BJP government to dismantle the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme, which was inspired by Gandhi's vision and provided direction to the nation.

He stated that Telangana is the first and only state in the country to unanimously pass an Assembly resolution opposing the repeal of the MGNREGA and the introduction of the new employment guarantee law, and to forward it to the Centre.

The Congress has brought transformative change in the country through landmark legislations such as land reforms, nationalisation of banks, the Dowry Prohibition Act, abolition of untouchability, the 20-Point Programme, the Hindu Code Bill, the Right to Food Act, and many others. As part of this vision, the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme was introduced to ensure employment security for crores of people across the country.

He questioned whether the BJP government has introduced even a single such progressive law that brought meaningful change. He asserted that the BJP’s sole agenda is to repeal the laws enacted by Congress, and nothing beyond that.

Before the implementation of the employment guarantee law, daily wages were as low as Rs 40. With the introduction of MGNREGA, wages immediately increased to Rs 100 per day. Without bloodshed or mass agitation, this law brought about a silent revolution in the country, he said.

He pointed out that under the new employment law, employment opportunities are unavailable for 60 days, forcing the poor to migrate to urban areas. In today’s conditions, labourers are compelled to accept whatever wages employers offer.

Under the Congress-introduced MGNREGA, employment was available throughout the year, ensuring livelihood security.

Earlier, employment works could be undertaken in villages based on local needs. However, under the new law, work is permitted only in villages identified by the Centre, which severely restricts access, the Deputy CM explained.

He further stated that contractors had no role under the earlier law, but amendments now allow contractor involvement. This, he said, is a deliberate conspiracy by the BJP government to hand over labourers to contractors and weaken workers’ rights.

MGNREGA was originally designed as a fully Centrally funded scheme, with States implementing works and the Centre releasing funds accordingly. However, the BJP government introduced a new norm requiring 60% funding from the Centre and 40% from States. If States fail to release their 40% share, the Centre withholds its funds as well.

He alleged that BJP-ruled states deliberately do not release their share, enabling the Centre to stop funds altogether—effectively sabotaging the employment scheme in those states.

He highlighted the discrimination in fiscal allocation, stating that if northern states pay Rs 100 in taxes, they receive Rs 300 in return from the Centre, whereas states like Telangana receive only Rs 45 for every Rs 100 paid. Southern states, where Congress is strong, face severe disparities in Central fund allocation.

The Deputy CM warned that the BJP government is systematically repealing Congress-era laws and, in that process, is conspiring to undermine even the country’s hard-won Independence.

He called upon party leaders to explain village by village the difference between the Congress-introduced Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Act and the BJP’s new employment law, and to educate people on the losses caused by the new law.

He concluded by stating that large-scale statewide protests must be organised demanding the repeal of the new employment law, and affirmed that all senior leaders of the State Government will participate in this movement.