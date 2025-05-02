Trains to be diverted due to safety related works

Visakhapatnam: In view of pre-non interlocking and non-interlocking works at Mahabubabad station in Secunderabad Division of south central railway in connection with construction of the third line patch tripling works in Kazipet- Kondapalli, some of the trains will be cancelled, rescheduled, run in diverted routes.

Visakhapatnam- New Delhi AP express (20805) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 27 and 28 and June 18 and 19 will be cancelled. New Delhi to Visakhapatnam AP express (20806) leaving New Delhi on May 27, 28, June 18 and 19 will be cancelled.

Visakhapatnam- H Nizamuddin Swarnajayanthi express (12803) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 23, 26 and June 16 will be cancelled. H Nizamuddin- Visakhapatnam Swarna Jayanti express (12804) leaving H Nizamuddin on May 25, 28 and June 18 will be cancelled.

Diversion of trains

Visakhapatnam-LTT express (18519) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 22 to 28 will run in a diverted route via Vijayawada- Guntur- Pagidipalli. LTT-Visakhapatnam express (18520) leaving LTT on May 22 to 28 will run in a diverted route via Pagidipalli- Guntur- Vijayawada.

Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast express (18045) leaving Shalimar on May 27 and 28 will run in a diverted route via Vijayawada- Guntur-Pagidipalli. Hyderabad- Shalimar East Coast express (18046) leaving Hyderabad on May 28 and 29 will run in a diverted route via Pagidipalli- Guntur- Vijayawada.

CST Mumbai- Bhubaneswar Konark express (11019) leaving CST Mumbai on May 27 and 28 will run in a diverted route via Pagidipalli- Nalgonda- Guntur- Vijayawada.

Bhubaneswar- CST Mumbai Konark express (11020) leaving Bhubaneswar on May 27 and 28 will run in a diverted route via Vijayawada- Guntur- Nalgonda- Pagidipalli.

Shalimar- Secunderabad express (22849) leaving Shalimar on May 28 will run in a diverted route via Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Pagidipalli.

Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham express (20803) leaving Visakhapatnam on Thursdays i.e. on May 22 and June 19 will run in a diverted route via Lakholi - Raipur- Nagpur- Badnera.

Similarly, Gandhidham- Visakhapatnam express (20804) leaving Gandhidham on Sundays i.e. on May 25 and on June 22 will run in a diverted route via Badnera - Nagpur- Raipur- Lakholi.

Puri- Okha express (20819) leaving Puri on Sundays i.e. May 25 and on June 15 will run in a diverted route via Lakholi - Raipur- Nagpur- Badnera.

Okha- Puri express (20820) leaving Okha on Wednesdays i.e. May 28 and June 18 will run in a diverted route via Badnera - Nagpur- Raipur- Lakholi.

Rescheduling of trains

Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Vande Bharat express (20833) will be rescheduled to leave by one hour fifteen minutes on May 29.

Also, stoppage to the following trains will be eliminated at Mahabubabad during the above works.

Visakhapatnam- Hyderabad Godavari express (12727) leaving Visakhapatnam from May 24 to 28.05.2025 will not halt at Mahabubabad.

Visakhapatnam- Mahbubnagar express (12861) leaving Visakhapatnam from May 24 to 28 will not halt at Mahabubabad. Bhubaneswar- CST Mumbai Konark express (11020) leaving Bhubaneswar on May 24th, 25th and 26th will not have a halt at Mahabubabad.

Similarly, Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast express (18045) leaving Shalimar on May 24th, 25th and 26th will not have a halt at Mahabubabad. Passengers are requested to make a note of the changes and plan accordingly.