Live
- Water Board bags Best Management Award
- BRS leaders pick holes in TG model of caste census
- Caste census announcement: BJP leaders conduct ‘Palabhishekam’ to Modi
- TG caste survey done in a scientific manner: BC panel
- BC leaders congratulate CM Revanth Reddy
- Rahul Gandhi hero of caste census nationally, Revanth Reddy in Telangana: T Jagga Reddy
- Hyderabad: Sri Triveni School excels in SSC results
- TGSRTC rolls out metro deluxe combi ticket
- Trains to be diverted due to safety related works
- Bhoodan land irregularities must be investigated
Trains to be diverted due to safety related works
In view of pre-non interlocking and non-interlocking works at Mahabubabad station in Secunderabad Division of south central railway in connection with construction of the third line patch tripling works in Kazipet- Kondapalli
Visakhapatnam: In view of pre-non interlocking and non-interlocking works at Mahabubabad station in Secunderabad Division of south central railway in connection with construction of the third line patch tripling works in Kazipet- Kondapalli, some of the trains will be cancelled, rescheduled, run in diverted routes.
Visakhapatnam- New Delhi AP express (20805) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 27 and 28 and June 18 and 19 will be cancelled. New Delhi to Visakhapatnam AP express (20806) leaving New Delhi on May 27, 28, June 18 and 19 will be cancelled.
Visakhapatnam- H Nizamuddin Swarnajayanthi express (12803) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 23, 26 and June 16 will be cancelled. H Nizamuddin- Visakhapatnam Swarna Jayanti express (12804) leaving H Nizamuddin on May 25, 28 and June 18 will be cancelled.
Diversion of trains
Visakhapatnam-LTT express (18519) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 22 to 28 will run in a diverted route via Vijayawada- Guntur- Pagidipalli. LTT-Visakhapatnam express (18520) leaving LTT on May 22 to 28 will run in a diverted route via Pagidipalli- Guntur- Vijayawada.
Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast express (18045) leaving Shalimar on May 27 and 28 will run in a diverted route via Vijayawada- Guntur-Pagidipalli. Hyderabad- Shalimar East Coast express (18046) leaving Hyderabad on May 28 and 29 will run in a diverted route via Pagidipalli- Guntur- Vijayawada.
CST Mumbai- Bhubaneswar Konark express (11019) leaving CST Mumbai on May 27 and 28 will run in a diverted route via Pagidipalli- Nalgonda- Guntur- Vijayawada.
Bhubaneswar- CST Mumbai Konark express (11020) leaving Bhubaneswar on May 27 and 28 will run in a diverted route via Vijayawada- Guntur- Nalgonda- Pagidipalli.
Shalimar- Secunderabad express (22849) leaving Shalimar on May 28 will run in a diverted route via Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Pagidipalli.
Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham express (20803) leaving Visakhapatnam on Thursdays i.e. on May 22 and June 19 will run in a diverted route via Lakholi - Raipur- Nagpur- Badnera.
Similarly, Gandhidham- Visakhapatnam express (20804) leaving Gandhidham on Sundays i.e. on May 25 and on June 22 will run in a diverted route via Badnera - Nagpur- Raipur- Lakholi.
Puri- Okha express (20819) leaving Puri on Sundays i.e. May 25 and on June 15 will run in a diverted route via Lakholi - Raipur- Nagpur- Badnera.
Okha- Puri express (20820) leaving Okha on Wednesdays i.e. May 28 and June 18 will run in a diverted route via Badnera - Nagpur- Raipur- Lakholi.
Rescheduling of trains
Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Vande Bharat express (20833) will be rescheduled to leave by one hour fifteen minutes on May 29.
Also, stoppage to the following trains will be eliminated at Mahabubabad during the above works.
Visakhapatnam- Hyderabad Godavari express (12727) leaving Visakhapatnam from May 24 to 28.05.2025 will not halt at Mahabubabad.
Visakhapatnam- Mahbubnagar express (12861) leaving Visakhapatnam from May 24 to 28 will not halt at Mahabubabad. Bhubaneswar- CST Mumbai Konark express (11020) leaving Bhubaneswar on May 24th, 25th and 26th will not have a halt at Mahabubabad.
Similarly, Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast express (18045) leaving Shalimar on May 24th, 25th and 26th will not have a halt at Mahabubabad. Passengers are requested to make a note of the changes and plan accordingly.