Transcending barriers, taking Carnatic music forward

Visakhapatnam: The journey that started six years back has come a long way. Launched by Carnatic singer Pantula Rama, 'PaRa the supreme', a music movement that has been organising customised programmes to promote music and bring people closer to it, celebrated its sixth anniversary on Sunday.

As a part of the celebrations, a panel discussion was held with 'different perspectives on taking forward Carnatic music' as its theme. The sabha opened a novel avenue for music connoisseurs to come together, share insights into perspectives of Carnatic music and explore different means to take the art form forward, transcending barriers.

Appreciating the endeavour of Pantula Rama for bringing generations together through her music movement 'PaRa the supreme,' renowned Carnatic singer and Padma Shri award recipient Bombay Jayashri, who participated in the panel discussion as chief guest, said for years, PaRa has been trying to bridge the gap that exists in the music domain between students who seek to learn and teachers who seek to impart music.

Further, Jayashri stressed that the endeavour should not only confine to Visakhapatnam but also extend to several parts of the world. Emphasising the need to pass Carnatic music to the younger generation, Pantula Rama says, "Our Gurus have passed the beautiful art form to us, we wanted to pass them on to the students, reap the benefits of music and help sustain the art form. However, an ecosystem needs to be created for aspiring musicians and artists so that the field could also be considered a lucrative vocation."

Also, the Carnatic singer underlined the importance of music documentation and preserving the journey of musicians so that the younger generation would not miss them. Along with the nuances of music, Carnatic violinist and vice president of PaRa MSN Murthy explained varied layers of Ragas in detail.

The importance of value-based teaching and the power of knowledge were highlighted by retired Professor of Andhra University and AIR graded artist V Gowri Rammohan.

In order to direct the younger generation towards music, Mridangam Vidwan VV Ramana Murthy suggested organising more chamber concerts.

He called for incorporating technology in the field of music and recommended developing an App through which information pertaining to local concerts, Gurus available in the city, music classes imparted online and offline and other details could be accessed.

Sharing her views, Carnatic singer Krishna Sruthi Ivaturi mentioned that getting trained under the tutelage of the Guru is one of the challenges the music aspirants face now. City-based entrepreneur Shilpanjani Dantu participated as guest of honour during the panel discussion. In the evening, Bombay Jayashri's renditions left a soothing effect on the audience at Kalabharathi Auditorium.