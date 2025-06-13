Transfer orders issued for ward/village secretariat functionaries

Vijayawada: The department of village/ward secretariats on Thursday issued orders transferring the functionaries working across the State. Those, who have completed five years of continuous stay at village / ward secretariat as on May 31, 2025, shall invariably be transferred. Functionaries, other than those, who completed five years of stay at village / ward secretariat, shall also be eligible for transfer on personal request.

For the purpose of transfers, the number of years of service in all cadres / posts at village / ward secretariat shall be reckoned as the period of stay at a village / ward secretariat. As per the orders, no functionary shall be posted within the native mandal.

The department of ward / village secretariats further said that for all the transfers the district Collectors of the erstwhile districts / appointing authorities shall be the competent authorities. After completion of transfer of functionaries, if any functionary is found in excess to the prescribed posts, he /she shall continue to work in that village / ward secretariat until further orders.

The district Collectors shall complete rationalisation and transfer process of functionaries on or before June 30, 2025 and after that date, no transfer of functionaries is allowed until further orders are issued. The district Collectors are requested to ensure the mapping of all the details of all functionaries in the HRMS portal on or before July 10, 2025.

Preference will be given to below categories during transfers. To visually challenged functionaries; functionaries, who have mentally challenged children and seeking a transfer to a station where relevant medical facilities are available; functionaries, who worked for more than two years in tribal areas; those with disabilities of 40% or more as certified by a competent authority as per the norms of ‘persons with disabilities’; functionaries seeking transfer on medical grounds (pertaining to self or spouse or dependent children), on account of chronic diseases such as cancer, open heart surgeries, neurosurgery, kidney transplantation, etc., to stations where such facilities are available; and female functionaries, who are widows appointed on compassionate grounds.

Earlier, the government has categorised village secretariats into category A, B and C based on the population and functionaries as general purpose, specific purpose and aspirational. Further, the government has ordered deployment of optimum number of functionaries to ensure effective discharge of various functions.