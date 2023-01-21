  • Menu
Transgender commits suicide in Rajamahendravaram

  • Police suspect that she took decision after she was cheated by a man whom she loved
  • The body has shifted to government hospital for post-mortem

Rajamahendravaram: In a sad incident, a transgender reportedly committed suicide in Rajamahendravaram. It is said that she took extreme step after a man cheated her whom she loved.

The transgender association leaders stage a protest on the same and demanded that the accused be severely punished.

Dalit associations also extended support for the agitation.

