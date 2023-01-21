Transgender commits suicide in Rajamahendravaram
- Police suspect that she took decision after she was cheated by a man whom she loved
- The body has shifted to government hospital for post-mortem
Rajamahendravaram: In a sad incident, a transgender reportedly committed suicide in Rajamahendravaram. It is said that she took extreme step after a man cheated her whom she loved.
The transgender association leaders stage a protest on the same and demanded that the accused be severely punished.
Dalit associations also extended support for the agitation.
