Transparency being ensured in welfare schemes: Botcha Satyanarayana

Vizianagaram: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana said that the YSRCP government was implementing welfare schemes and executing development projects with transparency and commitment.

The role of mediators has been eliminated, he said. Measures have been taken to see that various welfare schemes reach the eligible persons.

The Minister inaugurated Grama Sachivalayam, YSR Clinic and Rythu Bharosa Kendram at Tondrangi village in Garividi mandal. Stating that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was bringing about several reforms in the education sector, he pointed out that the YSRCP government was allocating huge funds for the development of schools and improving facilities for students. The objective is to ensure that facilities in government schools were made on par with corporate schools, he said.

Apart from quality midday meal, Ragi malt is being provided to the students to help them overcome issues like iron deficiency. He said the YSRCP has taken up 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme to secure feedback from people on whether they were receiving the fruits of the welfare schemes.

During the last four years, a sum of Rs 7.8 crore was spent on development works in Tondrangi village, Botcha said. After the YSRCP came to power, a large number of people were getting pensions and pure drinking water was being supplied to every household. He appealed to people to continue their support to the YSRCP. ZP Chairperson Chinna Srinu and others were present.