Transplantation of old trees gains popularity

Kadiyam (East Godavari district): Replantation of trees is gaining popularity among tree lovers. Many are adopting the replant technology to save their trees. Some nursery farmers in Kadiyam near Rajamahendravaram and surrounding villages are providing replant technology. With the replantation technology picking up, demand for grown up trees at Andhra's famous Kadiyam nurseries is increasing. The nurseries' owners have been selling mature trees to customers from Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, New Delhi and other parts of Andhra Pradesh.





A few nursery farmers said that plant protection measures can be taken depending on pest and diseases in consultation with plant scientists. The transplanted tree needs to be observed on daily basis for its survival, growth, pests, diseases and other physiological symptoms. The cost of transplanting a tree depends on the species and size of the tree. Recently, a customer from Telangana purchased a 20-year-old Plumeria Alba from a renowned nursery in Kadiyam. A 20-feet high tree, commonly known as white frangipane, was transported from Palla Venkanna nursery to Hyderabad on Saturday. Nursery owner Palla Vinay said the deep-rooted tree was readied for transportation through root canal treatment. It weighed 5,000 tons and was lifted with the help of cranes. The nursery got orders for three trees. Vinay said that they are getting customers from Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi and other big cities for trees for readymade gardens. Earlier, there was huge demand for plants only at large number of nurseries in Kadiyam. However, several tree lovers began to pick grown up and aged trees, along with foreign species.