Treat hostel kids as your own: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to authorities

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to maintain quality and standards in Naadu-Nedu works in welfare hostels and Gurukul schools.



During a review on Thursday, he said all hostels should provide quality food, sanitation and other amenities to students.

He told the authorities to own welfare hostels and treat inmates as if they are their own family members and ensure to provide a nutritious diet.

The Chief Minister told the officials to prepare a checklist of the works that need to be done in the second phase of Naadu-Nedu, where all junior colleges, degree colleges, polytechnic colleges, ITIs, Gurukul schools, and welfare hostels will be renovated. All the hostels should have good ambience, proper sanitation and good diet. He told the officials to supply uniforms, books, belts just like the regular students and also follow a similar menu like Jagananna Gorumuddha for daily meals.

The officials said that nearly 4,84,862 students were enrolled in 4,772 welfare hostels across the state and almost 4,000 hostels are being operated in own buildings and the remaining are in rental spaces. In the second phase of Naadu-Nedu, all these hostels would be renovated.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, minister for social welfare P Viswaroop and officials were present.