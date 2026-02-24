Tri-scooters distributedTri-scooters distributed

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributed 35 tri-scooters to differently-abled persons at the Muppavaram camp office during his visit to Addanki constituency on Monday. He also handed over cheques under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to 91 beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, he stated that a total of 167 tri-scooters have been distributed to differently-abled individuals across the Addanki constituency so far, funded through contributions from donors, voluntary organisations, and corporate CSR funds. He announced that the remaining applicants would also receive their tri-scooters shortly.

He reaffirmed the coalition government’s commitment to the welfare of differently-abled persons, recalling that disability pensions were enhanced to Rs 6000 immediately upon assuming office. He added that financial assistance is being extended to numerous poor families through the CMRF, and that efforts are ongoing to ensure all eligible beneficiaries receive government welfare schemes.

Minister Gottipati also conducted a public grievance session, receiving petitions directly from residents and directing officials to resolve pending issues promptly.