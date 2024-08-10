Tribals protest over lack of basic amenities

Anakapalli : Donning adda-leaf caps, wielding dolis and a few of them mounting a horse, tribals of G Madugula mandal staged a rally.

Marking the ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous People’, tribals from Pasuvulabanda village, Jeelugulova staged a protest that the day was not meant to celebrate but look into their demands as they were deprived of basic amenities.

For long, they said, they were suffering from lack of basic infrastructure such as healthcare facilities, power supply, roads, drinking water and schools. The tribals mentioned that they would celebrate the day when the government pays attention to their requirements and fulfills them.