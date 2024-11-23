Tribals seek proper road facility to villages

Kakinada: The tribals of the remote villages of Avelti, Anumarti and Vondregula in Sankhavaram mandal of Kakinada district appealed to the visiting AP State ST Commission member Vaditya Sankar to provide road facility to their villages.

They lamented that there was no betterment to their lives after all these years.

The Adivasis pointed out that they have to walk through the dirt road to get provisions. The patients were being carried on dolies, as the ambulance could not reach their villages.

They alleged that they could not get any government schemes as they were not even given caste certificates. They appealed to the ST Commission member to arrange Aadhaar cards, ration cards and pensions for the eligible persons. They lamented that no official ever visited their villages.

Sankar Nayak instructed the officials to solve the problems of the tribals. They should be provided work under MGNREGA for 150 days. The revenue officials should provide house sites to the eligible families.

Sankar Nayak appealed to the women not to perform marriages of their minor children as it would not be good for their health. He suggested to them to send their children to schools for their better future.

Girijan Praja Samakhya State president Raju Nayak, Dr Madhu, Varahalu, Kakinada tribal welfare officers, MPDO, tahsildar, Islavath Hanumantu Nayak, mandal police officer, doctors and other leaders were present.